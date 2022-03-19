Drivers around the country and on both sides of the river here in the Quad Cities are beginning to shift their driving habits in response to soaring gas prices.

On the Iowa side, the cheapest gas can be found at Casey’s, 6278 N. Pine St., Davenport.

Here, it’s going for $3.69 a gallon.

In Illinois, the highest gas prices can be found at the Shell Station, 3759 41st St., Moline.

Here, the cost is up to $4.59 per gallon.

The pain at the pump is so bad in Chicago, a millionaire businessman donated $200,000 worth of free gas across the city.

According to the businessman, each vehicle at participating gas stations would get $50 in gas until $200,000 is exhausted.

AAA says the giveaway comes as prices spike to as much as $4.55 for regular and $5.32 for premium in the state of Illinois.