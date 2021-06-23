How going virtual for Special Olympics Illinois benefits its athletes in its second year of virtual games

Special Olympics Illinois has over 23,000 athletes that compete in 18 different sports. However, it’s been a different story in the past two years. This week marks the second virtual games for Special Olympics Illinois. It is in no way ideal but is the most logical way to keep everyone safe. It’s been difficult for the athletes and staff. However, being virtual for the second straight year turns out to be beneficial. One of the Special Olympics region directors, Cathy Betar says that the virtual games have made their athletes more tech-savvy. This was a skill that Betar believed most of the athletes were lacking. Yet, doing the games virtually gives these athletes a vital skill needed in the 21st century.