How Iowa State troopers are preparing for Easter travel weekend

The roads may not be as busy this Easter weekend, but Iowa State Patrol troopers will still be doing their jobs.

“This year, we’re kind of in more high visibility mode and lower volume traffic stops, but we’re focusing on those serious violations that impact crashed and unfortunately cause fatalities and that’s really what we’re focusing on,” said Trooper Dan Loussaert.

Because there will still be cars on the roads.

“There’s gonna be some traffic just like everyday,” he said. “The roads are still open and there’s people that need to get to certain places.”

Trooper Dan said the coronavirus hasn’t made Iowa State troopers change much when pulling people over.

“On a normal traffic stop, it’s pretty routine and it’s pretty normal. If we have a crash or we’re transporting a prisoner or somebodies broke down or there’s another situation where you’re in closer contact with multiple people, then we do have PPEs with us that we can use.”

While it’s important to practice social distancing, Trooper Dan has advice for people this holiday weekend.

“If you need a little space and you’re together too much with your family and you need to get out of the house and drive around, by all means, just do so safely,” he said.