How is one local city recovering from the recent storm?

The City of Davenport is updating their residents after just over a week has passed since the recent derecho storm. Winds hitting 100 mph came through scattering trees and debris across the city, knocking out power to nearly 60,000 properties within city limits.

As of August 19, Davenport is reporting that MidAmerican Energy has restored power to all properties located in Davenport that lost power in the storm. City crews are still continuing to work seven days a week to clean up the remaining damage.

The State of Iowa opened up Individual Assistance grants to help residents recover from the storm. Information about the program and resources are available on the Scott County website. In addition, a Federal Disaster Declaration has opened up funding and resources to Davenport to help with storm recovery.

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says more time is needed to clean the nearly 180,000 cubic yards of debris that was sent throughout the area. While that work continues, the city asks residents to keep the following in mind:

Crews have been dispatched to work in zones across Davenport simultaneously.

If a crew comes through and does not collect all of the debris placed at the curb, don’t worry. Likely, the team was not equipped to manage the type or size of debris set, and a larger piece of equipment will be scheduled to return.

Tree debris may be placed at the curb in the right-of-way for collection or in the alley. We cannot collect tree debris from private property.

Property owners are also welcome to drop off yard wastes at the Davenport Compost Facility for free through August 28. Please do not add to piles or drop off yard wastes where the city is staging tree debris. Some level of sorting and accounting has to occur for processing. These locations are temporary staging for city crews only.

Several city facilities were also impacted by the storm. All golf courses are now open; however, Emeis is only open on the front nine. Vander Veer Botanical Park is open while crews continue with the cleanup. Due to power failure, the ice rink at the River’s Edge is closed until further notice.

Davenport Public Works would like to remind residents to inspect their trees for hanging limbs and leaning. Hanging limbs can fall at any time, causing injury or damage. If the tree is leaning, it may have sustained root damage. Consider contacting a certified arborist to inspect your trees.

Future updates on Davenport’s response to the storm can be found on the city’s website.