Tuberculosis is making a comeback worldwide, and health officials in Rock Island County are taking steps to protect this area.

Local 4 News spoke with Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill earlier this week, who says the state provided extra money for tuberculosis testing here, partly in response to an influx of refugees from Afghanistan.

Hill says, so far, the health department hasn’t seen a local spike in cases.

“We see a lot of refugees coming into our community every year, and because of that, we have a grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health to make sure that the health needs of those refugees are being addressed,” said Hill.

The health department confirmed two cases of tuberculosis in each of the last two years.

Thursday, March 24, was World Tuberculosis Day — designed to build public awareness about the global epidemic and efforts to eliminate the disease.

If diagnosed, the disease is treatable, usually with a six to nine-month recovery.