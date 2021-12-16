How local air travel this holiday season compares to a year ago

Local air travel over the holidays this year is busier than 2020.

Ashleigh Johnston, a spokesperson for the Quad Cities International Airport, says passenger traffic picked up throughout the year.

It was noticeable over Thanksgiving weekend, with airport ridership at 94% of its level from 2019.

Since people are starting to travel more, Johnston says travelers may experience longer wait times.

She provided advice on how to make wait times shorter.

Johnston recommends not wrapping gifts before heading to the airport in case TSA asks travelers to unwrap them.

She also recommends that people have the correct paperwork to speed up the process of going through security.

“If you’re going to be traveling to a state like Hawaii, for example, that has more COVID restrictions — or if you’re traveling international — make sure you know what kind of vaccination or COVID testing proof you may need and at what point you may need to present it, so if you travel out of the Quad Cities International Airport, you will not need to provide proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination, but you may need to present it at your next airport if you’re using a connecting airport like Chicago or Atlanta,” said Johnston.

She adds the airport hasn’t been affected when it comes to staffing.