How local businesses are dealing with the train derailment aftermath

Friday’s train derailment in LeClaire marks a moment business in the area won’t forget.

“I heard loud noise and our power went off and I just looked out the window and dust and stuff was coming up and there was nothing but damage railroad cars outside our window and our parking lot,” said Bob Schieffke, Buffalo Bill Museum executive director.

Crews are cleaning up the aftermath, but plenty of downtown businesses are voluntarily closed because of what happened.

“The last Friday, Saturday, Sunday have been very difficult because there’s just been so many service men here fixing things, all their trucks, all their equipment. Customers can’t get in and out so most of these shops and stuff they threw in the towel for the weekend and you know weren’t able to do any business because of the incident,” said Rich Henning, Happy Joe’s store operator.

But for the Buffalo Bill Museum, they can’t open.

“We’ve been closed because we don’t have any electricity, no heat and they shut out gas off just as a precaution,” Schieffke said. “Probably the only business that had any damage as far as that goes because all the cars came in our direction.”

Henning and Schieffke realize things could have been much worse.

“It’s fortunate that nobody was out in the parking lot at that time. Nobody was in their cars, nobody was waiting for the train to go by or anything like that because it could’ve been much much worse,” Schieffke said.