How local health departments are handling the Johnson & Johnson suspension

The CDC and FDA are asking for a temporarily pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This comes after six women experienced rare blood clotting.

The Rock Island County Health Department was planning to administer 800 J&J doses this Thursday. Those with appointments will now receive Moderna.

The Scott County Health Department was planning to administer 900 J&J doses this week.

In the U.S., 6.8 million people have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“The best vaccine is the one that’s made available to you,” said Janet Hill, Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer. “The reason for that is all three have been shown to be highly effective in preventing serious illness and death and that is what we’re most concerned about.”

Sophia Gugliotta received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday.

“I was kind of freaking out, but at the same time I feel like if it was that bad they wouldn’t have given it to so many people already,” Gugliotta said.

If you had an appointment for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine through the Rock Island County Health Department, your appointment will stay the same. Moderna will be given out.