How local shelters are making every person count for the census

The U.S. Census is happening this year and that means the Census Bureau is working to count every person in the U.S.

Counting people who don’t have a permanent address can be a problem.

Homeless shelters in the Quad Cities are responsible for reporting the people who stay there. They also work to account for the people living on the streets.

“We need to do everything that we can to make sure we get an honest and true number,” said Steve Gottcent, community outreach coordinator at Christian Care.

Counting the current 42 residents at Christian Care will be easy.

“Counting everyone else will be difficult, but we want to make sure we do it,” Gottcent said. “Too many of these people, even if they’ve got their own residence, whether they’re ignoring the census, whether they don’t think it’s that important, whether they don’t know how to do it, we need to walk along side them as much as we can and capture that information.”

The U.S. Census works to get an accurate count of every person in the U.S.

“Because everyone counts in the end. You know, too often, it’s real easy to say well if you’ve got a home, if you’ve got a mailing address, if you’ve got internet access, those are the easy ones to catch. Well all these other people, especially over the next 10 years before we do another census, they’re going to be missing out on some benefits.”

For people at the homeless shelter, they could gain a life changing opportunity from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“They’ve come out a few times to even recruit some of our residents for employees,” he said. “There’s lots of important work between knocking on doors and other sorts of things, so we’ve had about 2 to 3 different meetings to talk about job opportunities.”

All to work to get an accurate population count.

“That miscount of a number is going to impact some of us still. We need to make sure that we can get as true as accurate as possible so that we can guarantee that we have as much funding and programs to serve our entire community, not even just the homeless, again, it’s really looking at the entire Quad Cities.”

Christian Care is planning on having days for people without a permanent address to come by and fill out the census information. They are still deciding on when they will set up computers for that, but they plan on letting people know through social media and by making announcements during their community meals.