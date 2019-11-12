How many lives this cat has left and how you can help

Meet Tiger.

This seven year old cat was homeless until he came to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in March.

And he wasn’t in the best shape.

“He wasn’t feeling good, He was kind of having a hard time breathing. He were looking to see if maybe he was asthmatic, or if he had pneumonia, because he was having a really hard time breathing, said QCAWC Community Services Director, Stacey Teager.

Then in May, things got worse.

“Unfortunately that when we had a fire in our building,” Teager said. “The firemen responded right away, they came in, they took a kitten out first. And they went to take Tiger out and unfortunately he got away from them.”

And it took awhile to find him.

“He spent about two more hours scared and lost in the building, and so he also suffered from some smoke inhalation,” Teager said.

Breathing problems and smoke don’t mix well.

So Tiger spent some time at the emergency animal clinic to recover.

And even after all that, he’s still a happy kitty.

“He’s a love bug, he likes to snuggle, he likes to sit on your lap, he’s playful, he likes other cats. So all around he’s a really coolm cat,” Teager said.

He’s doing better now.

So now Tiger wants to go home.

And taking home animals like Tiger can go farther than just one animal.

“My dream is to come in here some day and say there’s no animals, There’s so many homeless animals and we are a no kill, so when you adopt an animal, you open up a space,” Teager said. “We can’t take them in if we don’t have a space.”

But for the time being, they’ll settle for finding a home for this cat.

And he deserves it.