Gas prices saw a recent small drop, but they’re creeping up again in some places with the national average about eight cents a gallon more than last month, according to AAA (American Automobile Association).

Despite the rise in prices, gas costs are practically a repeat from 2022, and experts say with summer winding down, prices should start dropping after the Labor Day holiday. They say one way to save is to shop around. Wholesale stores offer discounted gas, and apps like GasBuddy, AAA Mobile and Google Maps list prices at stations in your area.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Quad Cities start at around $3.24 per gallon, with an average of about $3.68.