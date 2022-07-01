As food prices continue to rise across the country, your Independence Day cookout may take a bigger hit on your wallet.

According to CookOut News, retail food price data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks changes of common food and energy prices, reports the following prices shown by region, based on a cookout serving 10 people, each getting one plate of food each, with no seconds. Here in the QCA, that means the average cookout for the 4th of July is $73.81.

One plate for each person consists of the following:

4 oz. cheeseburger with lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup and mustard

Hotdog with bun

Serving of baked beans

Serving of potato salad

Serving of potato chips

Serving of strawberries

Serving of vanilla ice cream

Serving of cookies

12 oz. of soda

The cost breakdown to serve 10 people:

Hamburger buns (2 packages of 8) – $3.12

Hot dog buns (2 packages of 8) – $3.12

3 lbs. ground beef (for at least ten 4 oz. burgers) – $15.48

1 lb. cookies – $4.51

2 packs of hotdogs – $5.60

16 oz. bag of potato chips – $5.46

32 oz. of baked beans – $3.28

1 lb. tomatoes – $1.90

1 lb. lettuce – $2.99

1 lb. American cheese – $3.83

2 lbs. of potato salad – $7.98

2 pints of strawberries – $4.86

1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream – $4.42

Ketchup and mustard – $1.99

1 lb, onion – $1.29

2 two-liter bottles of soda – $3.98

How does this compare to how much you plan to spend for your cookout?