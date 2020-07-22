How one bar is balancing safety with staying open

A bar is trying to balance out safety with staying open.

President Trump addressed press today saying the coronavirus in the US would get worse before it gets better, and says that young people crowding into bars is dangerous and could spread the coronavirus rapidly.

Analog Arcade bar in Downtown Davenport and Moline say that they’ve been trying to mitigate some of their risks in a high touch situation by putting hand sanitizers at every game, and limiting their own capacity to fifty percent.

“We were starting to fill up, especially in Davenport,” Dan Bush, owner or Analog said. “On Fridays and Saturday nights and we thought yeah this probably isn’t the best way to go about doing it, and so we thought we’d be better off to self impose that to keep everyone safer.”

Analog has also switched to using plastic cups to allow cleaning staff to work on cleaning the bar and machines rather than dishes, and isn’t using bar stools right now to encourage social distancing.