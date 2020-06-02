How one breast cancer survivor is fundraising during a pandemic

The More Than Pink Walk, which raises money for breast cancer survivors and research, has been postponed.

The walk was scheduled for June 13, but now it will be October 18 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. If it can’t happen in person, the event will be held virtually.

Lisa Craig is a breast cancer survivor and knew fundraising for this year’s event would be difficult.

That’s why she decided to sell masks for $10 each.

“I hit on something that people need and it is a good way to raise funds because people need masks and they’re willing to support, you know they’re not giving the money to me, they’re giving it to my More Than Pink team,” Craig said.

If you want to buy a masks, you can contact her on Facebook through Lisa Adam Craig.

More information for the More Than Pink Walk can be found here. It costs $25 to sign up for the walk.