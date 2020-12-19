How one Davenport barbershop is giving back to local kids as the holidays approach

A local barbershop is giving back to the community this holiday season.

Culture Shock Barbershop in Davenport will be having an event Saturday for donation-based haircuts.

The owner, Brandon Scott, says 100% of all the donations collected will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for local kids and families in need.

Scott is no stranger to helping out the community.

“I’ve done this type of stuff before. A couple months ago, I did a very similar event. One of my clients had open heart surgery, so we did an event for him to raise money,” says Scott.

He says 2020 has been a rough year for many reasons, and he wanted to find a way to bring some joy as the holidays approach.

“The pandemic definitely, definitely changed it. Just seeing all the people that have kids that I knew wouldn’t be able to afford presents out. I’m in a position where I’ll be in here Saturday cutting hair anyway. I figured I’d just do it donation-based and bring some smiles to some kids on Christmas,” says Scott.

He says he hopes to continue the tradition of broadening his services to uplift the community in every way that he can.

Scott says, “I mean, it’s definitely awesome, especially being born and raised in this community. Being able to be in a position where I can give back now. It’s awesome.”

Modern Woodmen of America will be matching the donations, and One Eighty will distribute the gifts.

Scott says, due to COVID-19, haircuts will be by appointment only.

He also says donations are accepted even if you’re not getting a little taken off the top.

For more information about scheduling an appointment or on donating, you can call the shop at 563-726-3698.