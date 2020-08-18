How one private school is preparing for fully in-person return

Schools in the Quad Cities are back in session or will start soon online or with hybrid systems, but some private schools will be going back with all classes in-person.

Rivermont collegiate in Bettendorf is one of those schools. They say their class sizes allow them to stay on campus for the fall.

They typically see a small community of families that send their children to the school.

“We’ve had several outside families inquire because they really want their children to get back to an in person learning situation,” Phillip Dunbridge, Rivermont’s assistant head of school said. “So we’ve actually seen quite a spike in our inquiries here.”

They decided that with a small student body, they’ll be able to go back to in person learning with social distancing and face masks, and with students of all ages on campus, they’ve made adjustments to try and keep kids and faculty safe. Like in the high school, where students won’t be able to use lockers.

“Our early school teachers, who basically have 2 year old to 4 year old students will be wearing medical scrubs,” Dunbridge said. “Although we’re encouraging mask wearing, we’re not requiring a 2-year-old to try and keep a mask on every day.”

“Preschool through 5th grade classes are gonna be cohorting,” Max Roach, Rivermont’s headmaster said. “They will also be having recess cohorted. So only the third grade class will go out.”

While the school will have face scanning thermometers for each entering student and sanitizing stations, the school’s headmaster says they’ll be ready if a student becomes sick with COVID-like symptoms.

“If it’s a day student, we call parents right away for a pickup, and they’ll be isolated in the meantime,” Roach said. “And if it’s a boarding student, we would take them back to their dorm room, isolate them and then go from there. so all of our students have a primary care physician here in the Quad Cities.”