How personal, business surveillance cameras can help Davenport police prevent and solve crime

Davenport Police are taking extra measures to fight gun violence in the city.

They’ve been awarded a $700,000 grant to help create a gun violence division to help them fight crime. Some of that money will also be used to buy a system that can link shell casings to firearms. In the last year, police have seized 266 firearms (more than 70% of them were used in a crime according to police).

Along with that, police are asking for technological help from the community.

Police want to take advantage of the growing popularity of doorbell cameras, and home video surveillance systems for their criminal investigations.

They launched a voluntary city-wide database of security cameras that could be used to solve crime.

With many neighbors being equipped with the technology, it adds another resource for officers.

It’s a way neighbors can collaborate with local law enforcement to help make their community safer.

“The security cameras on your homes, or on your business may provide the footage our officers need to bring these perpetrators to justice,” says Davenport Police Chief, Paul Sikorski.

“It will make their job a lot easier to protect, serve, and do what they need to do for communities like ours,” says Davenport neighbor, Amy Johnson.

That’s exactly the purpose of the registry to help police deter crime.

They will not have access to the camera feed.

The launch of the security camera registration program would put voluntarily registered camera systems into a central database.

Officers could then check for helpful information in the event of a nearby crime.

Davenport neighbor Marlin Miller says he agrees with the new initiative to stop crime.

“The police department does the best job that they can and if we as residents can help out it’s going to stop quicker,” says Miller.

“It makes everyone feel a little more secure, and I like it. It makes us more of a team rather than individuals,” says Johnson.

Neighbors can now register their home or business security cameras here.