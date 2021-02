A 39-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Wednesday to face felony charges after police say he threatened a victim with a weapon and also sexually abused the victim.

Adrian Castillo, 39, was booked at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday into Scott County Jail, where he was being held without bond until he appears before a judge Thursday in court. He faces second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sex abuse charges.