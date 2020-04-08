How Quad City residents are adjusting their Easter plans

However Easter looked in the past for Patches Fessel’s family, it’s going to look a lot different this year.

“This year for Easter, you know, we’ve decided you know we’re probably just going to do like some FaceTime stuff with family members,’ Fessel said. “We would generally get together and maybe have like a big dinner. Family members from Chicago would come down and visit.

For Jessica Gordon’s family, they are doing their best to keep their Easter traditions.

“We always dye eggs, that’s one of the things that the kids really really enjoy doing,’ Gordon said. “It’s what defines Easter for them.”

What would typically be a busy travel weekend for airports won’t be the case this year.

“I know that there are some TSA numbers that are being put out there,” said Ashleigh Johnston, Quad City International Airport public relations & marketing manager. “I saw Monday April 6th in 2020, there was about 100,000 people nationwide that had been screened through TSA. The year before it was over 2 million so a very significant decline in air travel.”

So families are finding ways to enjoy the company they have.

“I just hope that people still find an opportunity to whether it’s just calling family members or doing something small and simple with those that you live in the house with, hopefully we can still make it a memorable one,” Fessel said.

Gordon is reminding her kids that the Easter bunny is an essential employee.

“We’ll still have dinner and as long as we’re all here and happy and healthy, that’s what really matters,” Gordon said.