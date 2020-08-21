Teachers are being encouraged to spend more time outside with their classes. Learn what other precautions the school is taking to keep everyone safe.

It’s back to school for students at Seton Catholic School in Moline, but things look different this year.

“Staff has been working all summer to make sure that everything is socially distanced. Everything is very clean, very safe,” Lindsey Hotren, the school’s marketing director said.

Safety is the staff’s main priority for the kids in the building. The hallways even have arrows to show kids where to walk. Sanitizing happens on an hourly basis.

“Our maintenance staff, they’re very busy on the go,” Seton Catholic School’s Principal Jane Barrett said. “They are in and out of the restrooms every hour, wiping down crash bars, door handles, hand railings, all day long.”

Barrett is encouraging staff to have outdoor lessons for proper social distancing, including gym class.

Jerry Burkhead, Seton’s athletic director, said it’s important to keep the kids moving, but safely.

“I’ve been putting cones out six feet apart so that they can keep their space,” Burkhead said.

Staff tells us that students are just happy to be back at school as they find a new normal.