Back to normal in Davenport… For the most part. Some still recovering from $30 million flood-hit

Climbing back from a multi-million dollar loss is the challenge that still faces Davenport after the Flood of 2019.

Some areas still need to be cleaned up and restored.

Kyle Carter is the executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

He estimates the Quad Cities Area lost up to three-million dollars a month during the flood.

Businesses in Illinois and Iowa got 87 grants to help their recovery.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership helped raise $400,000 for flood-affected businesses.

Some buildings, like Union Station, still have a lot of work to be done.

“We are going to replace that drywall, paint, and get that flooring re-set,” says Steve Ahrens, Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission executive officer.

The historic building took on about two feet of water back in May and the cost of cleanup is adding up.

“We were able to remove that water, dry it out right away and begin the de-humidification process and restoration process which we’re in the midst of right now,” Ahrens says.

That price tag? Two hundred and twenty five thousand dollars.

Ahrens says right now, there’s a bid out to finish the rest of that work, which he says could cost up to $50,000 more.

“The idea is that there would be some flood mitigation dollars sought for reimbursement,” he says.

Until then, the City of Davenport foots the immediate costs.

Between FEMA funds, state grants and donations, Carter says public and private groups are getting some help.

“Most businesses are back on track. There are still a handful that are still rebuilding and have longer timelines, but the vast majority of businesses have reopened,” Carter says.

The Partnership and Grow Quad Cities have raised $400,000 dollars for local businesses.

Checks started going out this week.

“Those dollars will be in people’s pockets and helping the bottom line. We’ve had a lot of very happy phone calls the last couple days,” Carter says.

A much-needed boost for the Quad Cities after taking a $30 million hit this flood season.

“As far as recovering what was lost, that’ll take a number of years to claw back,” says Carter.

Union Station is expected to be back up and running by the end of the year.

Carter expects most businesses to reopen this fall.