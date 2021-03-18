How soon will everyone in Rock Island County be vaccinated?

Governor J.B. Pritzker also announced that soon everyone will be available to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

He says he’ll open eligibility to all Illinois residents 16 and older beginning April 12th.

As Rock Island County health officials gear up for that, they want to remind people there are multiple spots still available this week.



They say a delay with their vendor sending out registration links is to blame for those spots not being filled.



There was also a mix up in the type of vaccines administered for the clinic.

“There was a delay with the vendor in sending us the link so a lot of people didn’t have time to register for the clinic. It also says it’s a Moderna clinic and so people were kind of shying away if they needed Pfizer,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer with the Rock Island County Health Department.

Hill says despite the mix-up no vaccine will be wasted.

“We will make sure that every single drop of this stuff will be used,” says Hill. “We have the ability to do at least 1,000 a day so 6,000 or 7,000 vaccines a week. With the help of the National guard. Without the help of the National Guard your local health department does not have that capacity.”

Right now more than 45,000 residents have been vaccinated in the county with about 16,000 people fully vaccinated.

“Anyone from Phase1 should have been vaccinated a long time ago. Phase 1B we still have a few stragglers here or there. We believe Phase 1C won’t be a problem for us because we have the help of the National Guard,” says Hill.

On Saturday there will be two clinics to get people vaccinated.

They will be held at both the Camden Centre in Milan, and the Taxslayer Center in Moline.

Links are online at the Rock Island County Health Department’s website.