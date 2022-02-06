A drop in recent COVID-19 numbers in Illinois could mean removing masks soon.

Gov. JB Pritzker recently spoke out about COVID-19 metrics in the state, which continue to decline after Illinois reached omicron’s peak.

The metrics have started raising questions about when some mitigations will be dropped.

Gov Pritzker is not making any firm commitments but does say he is hopeful that he’ll be able to lift his indoor mask mandate with COVID-19 metrics as they continue to move in the right direction.

“We’re going to very carefully evaluate how to keep people safe and healthy while we might bring down the mitigation levels,” said Gov. Pritzker in a statement.

Within a week’s span of time, COVID-19 cases in Illinois were down 51%.

The number of people in the hospital with the virus dropped 31% in the past week.

Gov. Pritzker says he is constantly listening to the doctors, scientists and his public health team.

