The Dow closes more than 2,000 points down — that’s a record loss.

Coronavirus fears, along with a production dispute between OPEC members, led to the sharp sell-off.

The NASDAQ and S&P also suffered major losses.

The volatility is so bad, it shut down markets temporarily this morning.

David Nelson from NelsonCorp Wealth Management stopped by the Local 4 studio Monday evening to talk more about what is happening with the U.S. economy.