How the heat is affecting people, animals

With temperatures hitting 90 degrees Wednesday and it expected to get hotter, precautions should be taken for people and animals dealing with the heat.

The Rock Island County Fair started Tuesday and continues through Saturday.

There is a vet monitoring the animals to help keep them cool and safe with the hot temperatures.

Kate Jennings, Rock Island County Fair Board of Directors President, said the goal is to keep the animals cool so they don’t overheat.

“We’re lucky that, you know, animals are used to being outside so a little more tolerant of the heat than people, but just keeping an eye on everything and making sure that we think people are safe and obviously that the animals are safe too,” she said.

While animals may be more used to the heat, people should stay alert for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include sweating a lot, feeling light headed or weak,

A heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. Symptoms include feeling confused or the body feeling cool and clammy.

“When it gets really hot out like this, the best way is basically just going to be to avoid the outdoors if you can in general,” said Dr. Morgan Barnell, Genesis emergency room doctor. “So that means staying indoors, trying to stay where it’s air conditioned. If you have to be outside, you want to try and hydrate as much as you can.

He said the biggest problem the hospital sees is people not hydrating enough.

For those in need of an air conditioned space indoors, they can go to Christian Care. The facility offers a cooling center when the temperature or heat index is above 90 degrees.

The cooling center will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday it will be open from 1 to 6 p.m.