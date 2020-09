Two Davenport men, both convicted felons, face gun-related charges after a police chase Wednesday evening through the eastern part of the city.

Tremain Dewillis Rogers, 20, faces charges including two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, first-degree theft and parole violation, all felonies; and driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.