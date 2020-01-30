How the MLK, Jr. Center can help you during tax season

Tax season is here, but it can be a little less taxing with some help for free.

The Martin Luther King, Junior Community Center in Rock Island is hosting The United Way and their tax program to help those who need it. It’s part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. People can see if they qualify by calling 2-1-1 or (563)-355-9900. If you do qualify, you can schedule an appointment or drop-in at the MLK, Jr. Community Center to have trained volunteers complete and file their federal and state tax returns for free.

You can visit this link to get a list of items that you would need to bring to your appointment.