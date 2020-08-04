How the QC Chamber’s annual celebration is going virtual

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Quad Cities Chamber’s premier event will be held virtually this year.

The annual celebration is coming up, and Kristin Glass, Chief Strategy Officer of the Quad Cities Chamber, joined us on Local 4 News at 4 to talk about it.

The annual celebration will be held on Thursday, August 13 at 1:30 p.m. and the chamber will live stream the event as it happens.

Anyone can attend the event, which will feature four speakers.

To learn more, watch the video above, then register at quadcitieschamber.com. Tickets are $25.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss