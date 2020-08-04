How the QC Chamber’s annual celebration is going virtual

The Quad Cities Chamber’s premier event will be held virtually this year.

The annual celebration is coming up, and Kristin Glass, Chief Strategy Officer of the Quad Cities Chamber, joined us on Local 4 News at 4 to talk about it.

The annual celebration will be held on Thursday, August 13 at 1:30 p.m. and the chamber will live stream the event as it happens.

Anyone can attend the event, which will feature four speakers.

To learn more, watch the video above, then register at quadcitieschamber.com. Tickets are $25.