How the Quad Cities is marching to help ‘Save the Children’

People in the Quad Cities are taking a stand against child trafficking with a march.

The Save the Children march is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m.

It’s taking place at the foot of the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island.

The event page says tomorrow’s event is part of a 200-city march and is being described as “peaceful.”

There will be information available from Family Resources to bring awareness.

Organizers say child trafficking is a problem everywhere.

“We will start marching at 10:00, and all we’re doing is getting loud. We’re having signs, and we’re marching across the bridge. We’ll make a couple of blocks over in Davenport, turn around and come right back over,” said event organizer Jane Carroll. “It’s just to gain some attention in the area, and this will not be the first march. There will be plenty more to come.”

There will also be another march at Vander Veer Park, beginning at 1 p.m., where extra signs will be distributed.