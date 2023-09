The federal government is on the brink of a shutdown, and the deadline is midnight going into October 1.

Local 4 reached out to the River Bend Food Bank to find out how they’re navigating through a potential government shutdown. The food bank said it ready for a potential shutdown. They say the food bank is in a great position and if there is a extra need for more food from a lack of government assistance, they will be prepared.

