How three QC families earned a mortgage burning ceremony

The pandemic isn’t stopping families from reaching a milestone goal of paying off their mortgage of a Habitat for Humanity home. That’s why staff are having a mortgage burning ceremony for the families Wednesday.

Only five families in the Quad Cities had reached that through Habitat for Humanity and with these three more families completing, that number is at eight.

The families had to volunteer at least 250 hours and help build their houses and then they had to work to pay off their homes.

It costs around $125,000 for Habitat for Humanity to build a home and families buy mortgages somewhere between $80,000 to $85,000.

“By the time they get those mortgages paid off you know that’s a huge investment that they’ve made into their future and their program so we are just excited to you know be able to see the outcomes and see that it really was worth it, that it really did change the lives of these homeowners,” said Elesha Gayman, Habitat for Humanity development director.

The ceremony is Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity building located at 3625 Mississippi Ave, Davenport, IA 52807.