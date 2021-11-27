How to avoid a red nose like Rudolph’s when decorating this holiday season

It’s officially the holiday season.
Time for bright lights, extra time with family and friends and good food.
After all, it’s one of the most wonderful times of the year.
However, if your eyes are watering, and you find your nose is as red as Rudolph’s, you may think otherwise.
Do your allergy symptoms flare up in the winter months?
If so, you may be like many who suspect it’s their Christmas tree causing sneezing, runny noses, watery eyes, among many other reactions.
According to Molly Devaney, a spokesperson on behalf of National Jewish Health, there are very few cases among allergy patients in which the tree is the culprit.
Devaney provided these tips to keep you and your family’s health in check when decorating for the holidays:
- Moving, carrying and unpacking the holiday boxes will stir up dust and transfer allergens to the hands and the respiratory system. To help block irritants from entering your body, cover your nose and mouth by using a mask. You can also wash your hands after unpacking decorations.
- Molds associated with watering live trees — and the chemicals sprayed on the trees — are more likely to act as irritants than allergens, although similar symptoms can develop.
- Décor that’s stored in a damp basement can harbor molds, dust mites and other allergens, so be cautious of where you place your décor once the holiday season is over.