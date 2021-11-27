How to avoid a red nose like Rudolph’s when decorating this holiday season

It’s officially the holiday season.

Time for bright lights, extra time with family and friends and good food.

After all, it’s one of the most wonderful times of the year.

However, if your eyes are watering, and you find your nose is as red as Rudolph’s, you may think otherwise.

Do your allergy symptoms flare up in the winter months?

If so, you may be like many who suspect it’s their Christmas tree causing sneezing, runny noses, watery eyes, among many other reactions.

According to Molly Devaney, a spokesperson on behalf of National Jewish Health, there are very few cases among allergy patients in which the tree is the culprit.

Devaney provided these tips to keep you and your family’s health in check when decorating for the holidays: