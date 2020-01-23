How to deal with snow and ice removal issues in the Quad Cities

The winter weather can be dangerous for anyone walking on icy sidewalks or streets.

Madison Jordan, an ER nurse at Genesis, recommends walking like a penguin by shuffling your feet.

She also said having proper shoes that have traction should help prevent falling.

If you find yourself in a situation where you have fallen, Jordan said you should get up slowly. If you are alone, you should call for help if you can.

Jordan also said you should not hesitate to go to an urgent care or an emergency room depending on how you feel.

When dealing with snow removal for sidewalks in the Quad Cities, each

The city of Bettendorf said they will have the snow and ice removed within 24 hours. More information on Bettendorf’s policies or to ask for snow or ice removal can be found here.

In Davenport, the city has posted snow routes where vehicles can not park during a snow emergency. You can call Davenport Public Works at 563-326-7923 or find more information here to deal with snow and ice removal.

The city of Moline has first priority snow routes for when a winter storm is happening. If you need to report any street or sidewalk issues, you can call 309-524-2400 or find more information here.

The Rock Island Public Works Municipal Services Division is in charge of the snow and ice removal. More information can be found on their website or you can call 309-732-2200.