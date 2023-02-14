Valentine’s Day is upon us, and even if you don’t have a special someone in your life, there’s no reason you can’t celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration in your own way.

CNET’s Love Syncs had tips to get through the Valentine’s Day holiday without falling into the ‘Singles Awareness Day’ trap.

💘 Make it a night with friends

Don’t hide. Round up your friends who also don’t have plans and make a night of it. Treat it like any other night you might be hanging out with your friends.

(Getty Images)

💘 Send your friends Valentines

There’s only so much you can control about your own experience of Valentine’s, but you can help make someone else’s better.

(Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/Getty Images)

💘 Take a break from dating apps

If you’re treating Valentine’s like a deadline, I would just offer this: Maybe don’t. Take a breather before you burn out. In the grand scheme of the universe, it doesn’t matter if you’re single on Valentine’s or not. Focus on finding someone you actually like, not just getting a warm body lined up. And in doing so, you don’t need the contrived pressure of the holiday to influence your swiping. Erin Carson, CNET

(Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

💘 Hate Valentine’s Day? Watch horror movies and TV shows

Love is never what it seems. These horror movies and TV shows will remind you not everyone is happier than you. Bonnie Burton, CNET

Heathers (IMDb)

💘 When all else fails, attend an anti-Valentine’s party.

Click here for party ideas.

In the end, experts suggest picking a small, kind gesture and refocusing Valentine’s Day on someone else. In other words, making others feel good makes you feel good.

How will you be observing Valentine’s Day?