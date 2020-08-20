How to get involved in this year’s Quad City Arts Chalk Fest

Another popular Quad Cities event is going virtual this year.

Karie Gilson from Quad City Arts joined us at Local 4 News at 4 to tell us more about how you can take part in Chalk Fest.

It’s over a two-week period versus two days.

Artists can create any size work of art from their home, driveway, porch or sidewalk now through August 28 and submit a photo of their final work to info@quadcityarts.com by 3 p.m. that Friday to be eligible for over $1,600 in cash prizes including a youth category award and people’s choice award.

There is also a viral component as well. Artists who tag Quad City Arts on Facebook or Instagram or use the hashtags #chalkartfestqc and #quadcityarts can have the photos or videos of their installations re-shared on Quad City Arts social media pages and be entered to win one of ten $25 gift cards to downtown Bettendorf restaurants.

