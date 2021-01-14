How to help mail carriers in rough winter conditions

Icy conditions are a big risk for the people who deliver the mail and packages.

A homeowner in Davenport is going beyond shoveling and salting sidewalks to keep them safe.

He shovels a path across his front yard where mail carriers go house to house to get done as quickly as possible.

He got the idea while shoveling for his mom when he saw a postal worker walk through several inches of snow.

How he’s hoping others will join him in doing it, and a local mail carrier tells Local 4 what it means to have help from homeowners.