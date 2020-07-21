How to help search efforts for Breasia Terrell

Family Resources has become the point of contact for helping the Terrell family as they continue searching for 10-year-old missing Davenport girl Breasia Terrell.

Donations of food, water, gas cards, hygiene items, PPE (especially masks), sunscreen, bug spray, laundry detergent, hats, boots, & gardening gloves will be accepted at the Davenport Schools Administration Center. That’s at 1702 North Main Street, Davenport. They’re accepting donations Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM. Those donations will go towards search efforts for Breasia.

For more ways you can help the Terrell family or Family Resources, you may view this document.: