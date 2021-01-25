How to keep your furnace and plumbing running through the storm

As cold weather continues to come our way, those freezing temps can bring plumbing problems for home owners. Local 4 expert today about what you can do to keep things running through the winter.
“Evaluating your system. Looking at your possible problems,” Thomas Lynch, president of Lynch Heating and Plumbing said.
Lynch said preparation each year is key. Yearly check ups for plumbing and furnace systems can make for a smooth winter.
“Those are your two most important things when it comes to protecting your pipes,” he said.
Proper insulation for your pipes, keeping slow drips of water flowing if the pipe is prone to freezing, and making sure heat can get to your pipes all prevent problems.
“Just opening your cabinet to allow the heat from the rest of your house to get in the cabinets so your pipes don’t freeze,” he said.
Identifying the water main shut off is crucial in case of an emergency. He said just a few seconds of water flowing through your home can cause thousands of dollars in damage.
“Then you can get to it quickly,” he said.
As far as home furnaces, changing the filter regularly alongside a yearly inspection can prevent overheating and overworking your furnace.
“That is the most common reason for your furnace to fail, a dirty filter. If you have a dirty filter, your furnace overheats, it starts to shut down, and it will do that over and over again, and eventually what you are doing is you are overworking parts of your furnace,” he said.
Most homes use a one inch filter in their systems. If the filter is larger, it may not need to be changed as frequently, but he said it all depends on the amount of dust in your home.
“A five inch filter could last for 3-6 months, but check it regularly,” he said.
Pipes tips:
- Keep water dripping if the pipe is prone to freezing
- Buy insulating pipe tape and wrap it around plumbing
- Identify your water main shut off in case of an emergency
- Get plumbing inspected yearly
- Identify any pipes with the potential to freeze – Usually those that are underground or on the outer exterior of the home
Furnace tips:
- Replace filter regularly
- Make sure vents are open throughout home
- Open cabinets to expose pipes to heat
- Clean your furnace regularly
- Clean your vents
- Get furnace maintaince yearly
For more information about Lynch Heating and Plumbing, click the link here.