How to keep your gas bill low along with winter temperatures

Regardless of what side of the river people reside on, temperatures are dropping, and gas prices are rising. People in Iowa and Illinois are noticing higher bills in these frigid conditions.

Natural gas prices are at their highest levels in more than a decade, reports Citizens Utility Board.

Last October, Local 4 News spoke with MidAmerican Eenergy, which warned us of these rising gas prices during winter weather. However, now that they’re here, what can people do to help cut cost while the cold persists?

While it may be tempting to raise those thermostats, there are more cost-efficient options available to help keep warm without increasing your heating bill.

“Setting your thermostat to 68 degrees when you’re awake or home. And then when you’re asleep or away, knock it down a few degrees,” advised Citizens Utility Board (CUB) Spokesperson Jim Chilsen.

Chilsen also suggested checking to see if doors and windows can be weatherized to keep out cold air and keep the warm air in.

While there are options to take advantage of to help keep warm, they come with some caveats. Using a stove to help heat your home is something to avoid, reports Chilsen. Instead, Chilsen recommends using a space heater on a flat surface.

There are programs available to help with heating costs such as The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on both sides of the river. To learn more, click here.