How to keep your kids safe from exploitation

Parents teaching their kids about their bodies from a young age, as well as what is and isn’t appropriate is one of the first steps in making sure your kids stay safe, according to Brooke Hendrickx, from the Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities.

“If kids have ownership over their bodies, and they understand what’s safe and what’s unsafe,” Hendrickx said. “Then as they get older and move into adolescence and move into that online realm, they have a better idea of what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Hendrickx says that one of the best things you can do when your child gets into a questionable situation, is to listen to them when they voice their concerns.

“Kids have a gut feeling too, trusting them on that. Trusting that if a kid doesn’t feel safe, or comfortable around a person that feeling is coming from somewhere,” Hendrickx said.

And it isn’t always unknown threats or adult predators that you need to be aware of–It could be your kid’s classmates or friends that could be sending explicit images to them.

“Any inappropriate picture, especially if it is a nude photo of someone, a friend, that’s just sending it because they think they’re being funny…tell somebody.”

Hendrickx says that staying involved with your kids is the best way to prevent exploitation.

“Online is an ever changing environment,” Hendrickx said. “I think it’s really important as parents to monitor, to never think that your kid won’t do something. Or won’t look at something or won’t access something. So consistent monitoring is a good thing. Monitor those text messages, monitor those search histories. Ask questions, and ask them in an environment where the child’s not put on the defensive, but it’s more of a conversation, and an ongoing learning experience.”