How to keep yourself safe from officer impersonators

Police are hired to serve and protect…so what if someone is pretending to be an officer?

A woman in Muscatine said it happened to her during a traffic stop. Her quick thinking might have saved her life.

She got stopped by someone she thought was an officer in an unmarked car. It happened near Hwy 6 and Moscow Road Sunday morning.

She asked the man to confirm he worked in law enforcement. He couldn’t do it and then said she was free to go.

Investigators are looking for a man in his mid 30 to 40 years old. They say he was driving a dark Ford Focus.

“You have the right to ask some questions. You know, have that officer identify themselves, who they work for,” said Captain Quinn Riess, with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office. “A legitimate officer isn’t going to have an issue answering those questions at all.”

If you get pulled over by an unmarked vehicle, there are things you can look for to determine if it’s a member of law enforcement.

“Typically the unmarks that we deploy as well as the city, they’re going to have a lot more lights in them, where somebody that’s just trying to get by or trying to impersonate law enforcement might have a limited number of lights,” Riess said.

Captain Quinn Riess said it’s better to be overly cautious.

“If it is an actual officer, maybe do something to let that officer know that you do see him, you do intend on pulling over, throwing your four way flashers. We don’t have an issue if you decide to call 911.”

By doing that, you can check to see if there is in fact an officer pulling you over. If something like this does happen to you, Riess said to get as much information as you can.

“Vehicle descriptions, descriptions of the person that’s stopping you. If the opportunity is there to get a plate number, get that those are phenomenal,” Riess said.

Riess said they have had a number of leads come in regarding the incident. He said they are working to track those down, but they do not have a suspect.