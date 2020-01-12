1  of  4
How to prepare for extreme winter weather

When dealing with this wintry mess, having items like salt and snow shovels can make all the difference.

For places like K & K True Value Hardware in Bettendorf, the store manager said they were busy Saturday morning with customers getting supplies.

When Local 4 News stopped by around three Saturday afternoon when snow was coming down, the traffic died down.

The store manager said the weather conditions play a factor in how many customers stop in.

“I enjoy winter. I like living in a place that has four seasons so you know when I’m outside on Christmas in a short sleeve shirt I feel like I’m in southern Missouri living right now, not Iowa so I enjoy like I said all four seasons,” said Casey Keller, K & K True Value Hardware store manager.

If you plan on going outside, it’s recommended you wear a lot of layers and if you’re driving on the roads, make sure to take it slow.

