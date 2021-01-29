How to prepare for upcoming winter weather conditions

With snow expected to accumulate in the Quad Cities this weekend, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) reminds residents to make safety a priority.

State and local emergency officials urge the public to take time now to prepare families, homes and vehicles for everything from a dusting of snow to a major winter storm.

They provided the following winter weather preparedness tips:

Familiarize yourself with the various weather alert definitions so you know how to keep your family safe.

Build a home emergency kit with items such as food, water, medications, NOAA weather radio, flashlight and spare batteries.

Stock your vehicle with emergency items such as a first aid kit, phone charger, blankets, extra clothes, jumper cables, kitty litter or sand, a flashlight and snow scraper in the event you must travel.

Charge your mobile devices before any storm.

Don’t wait. Communicate. Create and discuss emergency plans for you and your family.

Winterize your home and take steps to prevent frozen water pipes.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says it’s also important to check in with neighbors.

“This weekend, if weather impacts your area, please take a moment to check on your neighbors,” said Tate-Nadeau. “Forty-six percent of individuals expect to rely a great deal on people in their neighborhood for assistance within the first 72 hours after a disaster. Send a text or make a call to ensure they have everything they need to survive this winter storm.”

Additional tips for staying safe at home and on the road are available in the Winter Weather Preparedness Guide and on Ready.Illinois.gov.

Stay ahead of incoming winter weather conditions by following the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities on Facebook and Twitter.

Updates will also be provided on Local 4 News, FOX 18 News and OurQuadCities.com.