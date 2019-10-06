How to prevent potential fires

The kickoff to Fire Prevention Week is a good reminder for people to make sure their house is ready for a potential fire.

Changing smoke detector batteries, having a working fire extinguisher and checking carbon monoxide alarms are some ways to be prepared.

Fire vehicles in the area drove around the Quad Cities to spread the word about Fire Prevention Week.

It was the sixth year of the Fire Muster Lights and Sirens Parade.

“It grows every year,” said Glen Thede, who organized the event. “I’m trying to get 100 percent community support from fire service from both Rock Island and Scott County and we’re getting closer to it this year.”