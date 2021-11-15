How to prevent the second leading cause of house fires this winter

As temperatures drop and winter begins to rear its head, the Davenport Fire Department reminds Quad Citizens to be mindful when heating their homes.

The fire department says heating equipment is the second leading cause of house fires behind cooking equipment.

They provided a few safety tips to prevent them from occurring:

Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from combustible materials.

Do not use an extension cord or power strip. Instead, insert plugs directly into outlets.

Avoid putting flammable objects 3 feet or less away from a fireplace, wood stove or space heater.

