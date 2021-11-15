How to prevent the second leading cause of house fires this winter

As temperatures drop and winter begins to rear its head, the Davenport Fire Department reminds Quad Citizens to be mindful when heating their homes.
The fire department says heating equipment is the second leading cause of house fires behind cooking equipment.
They provided a few safety tips to prevent them from occurring:
- Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from combustible materials.
- Do not use an extension cord or power strip. Instead, insert plugs directly into outlets.
- Avoid putting flammable objects 3 feet or less away from a fireplace, wood stove or space heater.
MORE FIRE SAFETY TIPS:
- Fire safety for National Preparedness Month
- Cold weather brings risk of fire: QC fire experts give tips on challenges, safety
- Cold weather safety tips that will keep you prepared
- Firefighters: Heater caused fire over New Year’s weekend; tips to stay safe
- Watch free ‘Faces of Fire,’ keep your home, business safer
- Holiday nightmare: How to avoid Christmas tree fires
- Do you have a fire safety plan?
- Muscatine FD emphasizes having a fire escape plan
- Fire Prevention Week | Rock Island Fire Department
- What you may not know about your smoke detectors