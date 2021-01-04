How to stick to your fitness goals in 2021

A new year means a new mindset for those that set New Year’s resolutions.

“Pick one thing. What is the habit that you want to create for yourself?” Life coach Rumaisa Khawaja said.

According to a survey by Finder.com, nearly 50% of New Year’s resolutions are health related. But more people than not don’t reach their goals. Which is why life coach Rumaisa Kuwaja says to start small.

“You want to go from not working out to working out 5 times a week. So when you’re picking a goal, I like to call it intention. Like, what is your intention?” Khawaja said.

For many, it’s creating a healthier lifestyle, which health coach LaVonda Harrell says starts with focusing on your “why”.

LaVonda: If you just look at somebody and say, oh, I’m going to get healthy, or I’m going to start going to the gym. If you don’t attach that to something of value within you, it’s not going to last. You’re not going to start.

Her Client Shydia Banister, who started her health journey years ago and has lost over 140 pounds, said her goal this year is to inspire others by staying focused.

“That’s just my goal, to never stop. To never be complacent. To always want to rise to the occasion or to different levels because that’s when you grow,” she said.

LaVonda’s tips for success:

Attach your goal to an emotion

Visualize your success

Consult with a professional for a nutrition plan

Get back up if you get off track

Celebrate your small wins

To learn more about Harrell’s coaching, click the link here.

Coach Ru’s advice:

Be specific about your intentions

Be patient with yourself when creating new habits

Don’t be hard on yourself

Ask yourself what you need or want

Tend to yourself if you need to

To join Coach Ru’s female empowerment Facebook group, click the link here.