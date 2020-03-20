How to support and save local businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

Federal update

Following last week’s declaration of COVID-19 as a national emergency, President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act into law on Wednesday, March 18.

The aid package contains provisions around unemployment benefits, paid family leave, paid sick leave and a host of other relief resources.

U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos breaks down the legislation’s paid leave provisions in this one-page report.

Quad Cities Chamber member Pappas Wright, P.C. — a management labor and employment law firm with offices in the Quad Cities and Chicago — spells out what the “Response Act” means for both public and private sector employees.

In other national news, the Department of State is advising U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

State update

Eligible businesses and nonprofits in Illinois and Iowa now have the ability to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

These low-interest loans of up to $2 million can provide vital economic support to organizations trying to overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing because of COVID-19.

Page two of this guide lists the documents the SBA needs to process and review a disaster loan application.

In another effort to relieve pressure on small and medium-sized businesses, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday, March 19 more than 24,000 bars and restaurants will qualify for a two-month delay in paying sales taxes.

This grace period applies to establishments that paid less than $75,000 in sales taxes last year.

Local update

Quad Cities health departments and emergency management agencies are encouraging businesses to donate extra person protective equipment (PPE) to assist health care providers and health care facilities responding to COVID-19.

To continue supporting locally owned small businesses, Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber are encouraging Quad Citizens to participate in their Virtually Shop small event on Facebook.

Any and all small businesses in the Quad Cities region are welcome to use the event as a forum to promote their plan for serving the public during this time.

The Quad Cities Chamber encourages businesses to include a link to their Facebook page or website and highlight gift card options and any curbside or delivery specials.

Customers are advised to go to the “Discussion” tab of the Virtually Shop Small event to browse ways to support Quad Cities businesses.

Courtesy of the Quad Cities Chamber, here are additional ways to support local businesses while practicing social distancing:

More news and resources to aid in the spread of COVID-19 within the workplace is available here.