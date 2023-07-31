Two new programs in the Land of Lincoln have been launched to make it easier for parents and guardians invest in their children’s educations.

Illinois’s two new college savings programs, Bright Start and Bright Directions, 529 programs, are like 401K programs but for educational expenses. Money invested in the programs grows tax-free. Funds can be used for tuition, room and board and other college costs.

Beginning this year, any child born or adopted in Illinois, will get $50.00 put into their account.

The state has also set aside $2.5 million to get the programs running.