How two school districts are handling coronavirus closures

Schools in Scott County are figuring out what to do once they reopen.

The Bettendorf School district is basing its strategy on the initial April 10th date set by the governor. The North Scott school district is being flexible with that date

But both want to keep serving their communities during the closure.

Bettendorf’s interim school superintendent Jim Spelhaug says that there will have to be schedule changes to accommodate time lost to the coronavirus closure.

“We will no longer do the early out releases for professional development,” Spelhaug said. “That professional development time’s important, but our focus has to be right now on what are the things that we can do to do the best possible job, to see that our students are prepared to succeed at whatever their next step is next year.”

Both Bettendorf and North Scott school district are hoping to help make sure that kids in the district don’t go hungry while school is out.

“It is a support we have provided in the summer, and it’s something that the state and federal government support,” Spelhaug said. “Given the demand that we’re seeing, it’s apparent to me that the need is there. So we’re fortunate to be able to meet that requirement.”

Bettendorf plans to serve kids up to age 18 breakfast and lunch during the coronavirus closure.

“We’re hoping by next week, we are delivering to locations throughout our community” Joe Stutting, North Scott Superintendent said. “We have 8 different communities that we’ll have drop-off spots for.”

Stutting says that he’s working on trying to make sure school employees aren’t hurt by not being able to work.

“We’re looking at paying our people,” Stutting said. “We’re trying to work that out, who has to work for us and obviously get paid, and how we can set up some type of leave that would pay our people. We need to process this with our lawyers and we need our board of education to consider it, and hopefully by Monday we’ll have it all done.”

Jim Spelhaug says that Bettendorf schools will finish out their year by June 12th.