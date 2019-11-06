How volunteers are helping local law enforcement

Davenport police don’t fight crime alone. A volunteer program that’s been around for years works to take away some of the stress.

It’s called volunteers in police services. Those volunteers provide more eyes, and ears for officers that allows sworn officers to focus on their primary duties.

Right now there are 25 volunteers. Their task include checking parks for safety, checking homes, and buildings to ensure there are no break ins, responding to emergencies, and car crashes, and finding missing children.

If someone runs out of gas on the road, they can call VIPS, rather than a wrecker which can cost about $50. VIPS will fill up the gas can, and the person would pay VIPS back.

All these are ways they’re helping they’re helping law enforcement as well as the community.

“It’s great to be out here helping, I mean that’s what I signed up for,” says Jean Hartman,VIPS volunteer.

For more information about getting involved you can click this link. https://request.cityofdavenportiowa.com/egov/apps/action/center.egov?view=form;page=1;id=79